Bandai Namco Filmworks Posts New Xabungle Side R 'Experimental Video'

began streaming "SIDE R," the new " experimental video " by Sunrise Robot Laboratory, on Wednesday during the preview of the Tamashi Nation 2025 event in Tokyo. The video is based on's 1982 anime, and also features the new song "Ranburu" b the unit Hōkago Climax Girls fromgame. The video reinterpres the world ofin a dynamic animation style that nevertheless evokes the often humorous and exaggerated tone of the original anime.

" BLUE GALE XABUNGLE SIDE L," the first "experimental video" based on the Blue Gale Xabungle anime, started streaming on May 14. The video contains both old footage, as well as newly produced footage evoking (but not exactly recreating) the anime's opening title sequence, as well as footage from various episodes, primarily from the 12th and 43rd episodes.

Bandai Namco Filmworks and Kamikaze Douga collaborated on " BLUE GALE XABUNGLE SIDE L." Junpei Mizusaki ( Batman Ninja , Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League ) is the video's director, technical director, and creative producer. Banjō Ginga , who narrated the original Blue Gale Xabungle anime, returned to provide new narration for the video.

The first "experimental video" from Sunrise Robot Laboratory is the " AURA BATTLER DUNBINE SIDE L," which started streaming in May 2024. The video incorporated new footage to evoke (but not exactly recreate) Aura Battler Dunbine 's opening and ending sequences.

The website's second video " AURA BATTLER DUNBINE SIDE R" started streaming in November 2024.

HIDIVE started streaming Xabungle anime in 2017 and describes the story:

On the planet Zora, there are two societies: the Innocent and the Civilians. Jiron Amos seeks revenge against the outlaw who killed his parents, but in a world where CIVILIAN crimes are forgiven if they're not brought to justice within three days, there's little he can do. Taking his revenge into his own hands, Jiron steals the mecha Xabungle and teams up with a group of bandits, the Sandrats. As his quest continues, Jiron's actions sow the seeds of rebellion against the Innocent.

Tomino served as chief director of the series, which aired in Japan from 1982 to 1983. The series also spawned an anime film titled Xabungle Graffiti in 1983.

Source: Sunrise YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.