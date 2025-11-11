Mattel Unveils KPop Demon Hunters Dolls

They're going up, up, up, it's their moment

American toy company Mattel unveiled on Saturday prototypes of its new line of KPop Demon Hunters dolls. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — KPop Demon Hunters protagonists and Huntr/x idol group members — are "stepping into the world of Mattel in 2026." Pre-orders will begin on November 12. Mattel shared in an Instagram post an image of the three characters sporting their "Golden" outfits, weapons, and, in Rumi's case, demon patterns.

Left to right: Zoey, Rumi, Mira Image via Mattel's Instagram page KPop Demon Hunters: M/© Netflix. ©2025 Mattel

The Mattel Instagram post also shows each KPop Demon Hunters doll individually.

Rumi Image via Mattel's Instagram page KPop Demon Hunters: M/© Netflix. ©2025 Mattel Mira Image via Mattel's Instagram page KPop Demon Hunters: M/© Netflix. ©2025 Mattel Zoey Image via Mattel's Instagram page KPop Demon Hunters: M/© Netflix. ©2025 Mattel

Mattel and Hasbro announced a joint global co-master toy licensee partnership with Netflix on October 21. The Netflix - Mattel partnership will include dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, and more, beginning in 2026 (so nothing in time for Christmas). Hasbro has begun pre-sales for its forthcoming Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters through Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. Its first sing-along event in August made was Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office. Several trade news sources reported that Netflix and Sony are aiming to release a sequel in 2029.