I have to say, I'm a bit perplexed by this episode. While Demiurge may have understood why the pasta became undead and attacked the class, I, like Ainz, do not. Part of me wonders if that, in and of itself, was the joke. Usually, when something like this happens, Ainz elects for Demiurge to inform the rest of the group what he has divined—both saving face and getting everyone else (including himself) up to speed. However, this time, we are left without that explanation—perhaps to make us share in the confusion Ainz so often finds himself in.

On the other hand, part of me wonders if the reason the zombie pasta is left unexplained is because it's supposed to be obvious—and that I've somehow forgotten some memorable part of Overlord / Tanya / KONOSUBA / Re:Zero lore that your average watcher would get instantly. Of course, not understanding the reason that the class's pasta rises from the grave to attack our heroes doesn't make the event any less enjoyable.

It's interesting to see how the combined personalities of our hastily made groups come together to make a plate of pasta. Each dish isn't simply an equal combination of each group, however. Megumin's bombastic personality basically overrides the rest of her group's input—though Rem is able to make sure it stays edible. Meanwhile, Kazuma's group has two people who'd rather eat than cook, along with a dunce and a super genius—meaning he pretty much has to make it all by himself. It's silly, fun, and generally entertaining—and honestly, the most shocking bit to come out of this is that Otto, the one person who can literally understand the dying screams of the pasta, is actually so okay with it that he throws them into a boiling pot without hesitation.

And once the pasta zombie apocalypse begins, it's fun to see how our heroes deal with the situation without overreacting (which means a group of them have to hold Megumin back before she casts Explosion). The real winners of the whole event seem to be only two people: Darkness, because she gets kidnapped by what amounts to a slimy tentacle monster, and Visha, who is suddenly left with a ton of food no one else wants to eat.

That said, there is also a clear loser to these events: Rem. Rather than being physically tired like the rest of our heroes, she is decidedly sleepy. This is likely the first sign of her Re:Zero counterpart's affliction affecting her. While for the last two seasons, she has managed to stay awake, happy, and with no obvious side effects, that may soon be at an end. Hopefully, as Ainz talked about in the first episode, he and the others will be able to not only help her but also affect her fate in the Re:Zero world as well.

