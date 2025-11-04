×
The Obsessed Anime Film's New Film Clips Highlight Cielo

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Clips feature Cielo singing "Snowish" in-movie song, Giuseppe/Cielo's first meeting

Bandai Namco Filmworks began streaming two new film clips for The Obsessed, the musical anime film of Shinji Ishii's Toritsukare-otoko (Obsessed Man) novel on Tuesday. The first clip features a part of the in-movie song "Snowish" performed by Cielo, as voiced by Hayato KakizawaAwesome City Club member atagi produced the song.

The second clip features Giuseppe and Cielo's first meeting, and how Giuseppe takes care of baby Cielo, even learning mouse language:

toritsukare_kv2
Image via Toritsukare Otoko anime film's X/Twitter account
©2001 いしいしんじ／新潮社 ©2025 映画「トリツカレ男」製作委員会

The film will open in Japan on November 7. The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival is screening the film.

Ae! group member Masaya Sano plays Giuseppe. Moka Kamishiraishi plays Pechka.

Other cast members include:

Sano also sings the songs in the film with Kamishiraishi. Awesome City Club member atagi is contributing to a film's soundtrack for the first time with five songs in Toritsukare-otoko and part of its background music, including the song "Fanfare," which will be the film's theme song.

Wataru Takahashi (Crayon Shin-chan 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021 films) is directing the film at Shinei Animation, with a script by Naoyuki Miura (Fujoshi, Ukkari Gay ni Kokuru.). Masatsugu Arakawa (Windy TalesMedabots Spirit) is designing the characters. Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing.

Ishii released the novel in 2001. The novel centers on Giuseppe, a man known in his town as the "Obsessed Man," due to his tendency to be obsessed about a particular thing for short amounts of time, during which he pays no heed to anything else. One day, he sees a balloon seller named Pechka, and he falls in love at first sight. Though Giuseppe tries to get close to Pechka, the sadness that Pechka holds in her heart keeps him at a distance. Giuseppe enlists the aid of his mouse friend Cielo, as he uses the things he was previously obsessed about to slowly help Pechka.

Sources: Bandai Namco FilmworksYouTube channel (link 2), Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
