The Obsessed Anime Film's New Film Clips Highlight Cielo

Clips feature Cielo singing "Snowish" in-movie song, Giuseppe/Cielo's first meeting

Bandai Namco Filmworks began streaming two new film clips for The Obsessed , the musical anime film of Shinji Ishii 's Toritsukare-otoko (Obsessed Man) novel on Tuesday. The first clip features a part of the in-movie song "Snowish" performed by Cielo, as voiced by Hayato Kakizawa . Awesome City Club member atagi produced the song.

The second clip features Giuseppe and Cielo's first meeting, and how Giuseppe takes care of baby Cielo, even learning mouse language:

The film will open in Japan on November 7. The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival is

the film.

Ae! group member Masaya Sano plays Giuseppe. Moka Kamishiraishi plays Pechka.

Other cast members include:

Hayato Kakizawa as Cielo

as Cielo Takahiro Yamamoto as Boss Twist

as Boss Twist Shinji Kawada as Boss Salsa

as Boss Salsa Nana Mizuki as Pechka's mother

as Pechka's mother Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dadan

Sano also sings the songs in the film with Kamishiraishi. Awesome City Club member atagi is contributing to a film's soundtrack for the first time with five songs in Toritsukare-otoko and part of its background music , including the song "Fanfare," which will be the film's theme song.

Wataru Takahashi ( Crayon Shin-chan 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021 films) is directing the film at Shinei Animation , with a script by Naoyuki Miura ( Fujoshi , Ukkari Gay ni Kokuru. ). Masatsugu Arakawa ( Windy Tales , Medabots Spirit ) is designing the characters. Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing.

Ishii released the novel in 2001. The novel centers on Giuseppe, a man known in his town as the "Obsessed Man," due to his tendency to be obsessed about a particular thing for short amounts of time, during which he pays no heed to anything else. One day, he sees a balloon seller named Pechka, and he falls in love at first sight. Though Giuseppe tries to get close to Pechka, the sadness that Pechka holds in her heart keeps him at a distance. Giuseppe enlists the aid of his mouse friend Cielo, as he uses the things he was previously obsessed about to slowly help Pechka.

Sources: Bandai Namco Filmworks ' YouTube channel (link 2), Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.