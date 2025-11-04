Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Anime Delays 6th Episode to December 2

6th episode was originally scheduled for November 11

The official website for the television anime ofand's) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the sixth episode has been delayed from November 11 to December 2 due to circumstances with production. The series will then air the seventh episode on December 7, the eighth episode on December 16, the ninth episode on December 23, and the 10th episode on December 30. The staff will reveal more information about episodes 11-13 at a later date.

In its timeslot during the weeks off, special programming for the Wooser's Hand-to-Mouth Life anime will instead air.

The anime debuted on October 7 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , Fukui Broadcasting, TV Aichi , and BS11 . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Yūji Tokuno ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the series at feel. , and Naruhisa Arakawa (Kingdom, Elemental Gelade ) is supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with original author Hiromu . Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , Idoly Pride ) is designing the characters.

Kucci performs the opening theme song "Liar," and Cider Girl performs the ending theme song "Kagerō" (Heat Haze).

The staff describes the story:

Chitose Saku attends Fujishi High School, the best preparatory school in the prefecture. His studies, athletics and communication skills are all at a high level, and he attracts attention, for better or worse. He is the envy of everyone, and his friends are all very popular as well. In the spring of his second year, in a new class. Saku is asked to convince a withdrawn student to return to school. Set in Fukui prefecture, an emotional coming-of-age story begins!

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and novel volume 9.5 shipped on October 20. Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga in North America. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English digitally.

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume on March 7.

