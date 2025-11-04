Kamitsubaki Studio, Entergram Announce Virtual Ties: Isekaijoucho Musoukyoku Game

Virtual idol management game launches on March 19

Kamitsubaki Studio revealed on Monday that it is working with publisher Entergram to release the Virtual Ties: Isekaijoucho Musoukyoku (Virtual Ties: Isekaijoucho Dreamlike Melody) virtual idol management game featuring virtual talent Isekaijoucho for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam on March 19.

The player will support in-game childhood friend Sekai Minase in her activities as a virtual idol and help her achieve her dreams.

The game will feature Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese language support. It features stat-raising gameplay, along with visual novel elements.

The opening theme song is "Compass Rose" composed, arranged, and written by Tatsuya Yano .

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ( Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ) since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The project's television anime premiered on 27 TBS and 27 affiliated channels throughout Japan on July 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India.

The company announced in July the psychological exploration game Platonica Space with GIRLS MADE PUDDING developer Kazuhide Oka .

Kamitsubaki Studio launched the Girls Made Pudding game for Switch and PC via Steam on April 10.