Parallel Leap Syndrome Manga Starts Last Arc

Image courtesy of Orange © Nobuyuki Takahashi, Shonengahosha

The December issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine announced on Saturday that Nobuyuki Takahashi's Parallel Leap Syndrome manga is entering its final arc.

AI localization company Orange Inc. publishes the series in English and describes the story:

My childhood sweetheart is marrying a handsome stranger!

Is this the end of our destined romance? If I had confessed my true feelings that day, at that place, in that moment - would things be different now? Could there be another life out there, beyond this one...?!

A rom-com set in parallel universes, following a hopeless romantic as he chases after his first love!

Takahashi launched the series in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in August 2022. Shonengahosha shipped the fourth compiled book volume on April 30.

Sources: Young King Ours, Amazon Japan