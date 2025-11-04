Nintendo Switch 2 Sells Over 10 Million Units

Mario Kart World launch game sells 9.57 million units

revealed on Tuesday the second quarter financial results for its current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026. The newSwitch 2 system has sold 10.36 million units as of September 30.

Switch 2 software sales amount to 20.62 million units as of September 30, with the Mario Kart World launch game representing 9.57 million units, including bundle pack-ins. The new Donkey Kong Bananza 3D platformer game sold 3.49 million units. Digital game sales accounted for 54.5% of total software sales this year so far for Switch and Switch 2.

The Switch console has sold 154.01 million units as of September 30. This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Switch software sales amount to 1.452 billion units. The Switch sold 1.89 million units so far in the fiscal year, a 60% year-on-year decline that the company had expected. Switch software sales for this fiscal year so far are 61.56 million units, a 12.4% year-on-year decline, with the company noting that Switch games are also playable on Switch 2.

The bestselling titles for Switch as of September 30 are:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 69.56 million copies

: 69.56 million copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 48.62 million copies

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 36.93 million copies

: 36.93 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 33.34 million copies

Super Mario Odyssey: 29.84 million copies

: 29.84 million copies Pokémon Scarlet/ Pokémon Violet : 27.61 million copies

Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield: 26.96 million copies

: 26.96 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : 22.15 million copies

Super Mario Party: 21.23 million copies

: 21.23 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 18.53 million copies

In addition, the Super Mario Party Jamboree game, which got a Switch 2 Edition on July 24, has sold 8.64 million units.

The Switch 2 sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in the first four days following its release on June 5. According to the company, this is the highest global sales amount for any Nintendo hardware within its first four days. The system sold 5.82 million units in the fiscal year's first quarter ending on June 30. Switch 2 had sold over 6 million units seven weeks later.

Nintendo is now forecasting that it will sell 19 million Switch 2 consoles in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026. The company is predicting it will sell 4 million Switch consoles in the next year. The company previously forecasted 15 million Switch 2 and 4.5 Switch consoles for this fiscal year.

Nintendo released the Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022. It now stands behind only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS (and if Nintendo 's forecast is correct, the Switch will surpass the DS in the next fiscal year).

