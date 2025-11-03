How would you rate episode 10 of

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ?

©三香見サカ・講談社／「薫る花は凛と咲く」製作委員会

It's not unusual for a romance-focused series to do a good job with its cast of characters. (Or at least, it shouldn't be.) But many times, that's limited to the leads and maybe one or two friends. Not so The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ; the entire named cast of characters is not only well-developed, but integral to the plot, from Rintaro's mom to each of his friends. Many authors make the mistake of giving characters names and then not using them in meaningful ways (the creative writing theory being that a name tells a reader/viewer that a character is important), but here, everyone truly matters.

That means that even an episode where Rintaro and Kaoruko barely interact is significant. This week, they spend a little time together studying at a family restaurant with the rest of the gang, but the real work is done when it's just Rintaro and the guys. Despite Yorita and Usami being academically underwhelming, they're not stupid, and both of them, along with Saku, have by this point figured out what Rintaro thinks he's hiding: that he has a crush on Kaoruko. They clearly suspected it before, but seeing the two of them sitting side by side in the restaurant, ostensibly studying, made it abundantly clear. Subaru obviously knows as well, but she and Kaoruko talk about those things more than the guys do, mostly because of who they are as people rather than because “guys don't talk about love” or some such nonsense. And while she tells Rintaro that Kaoruko's birthday is coming up, knowing it'll mean a lot to her friend, Saku and Yorita both understand that they need to be a little more circumspect with Rintaro.

You may have noticed the name I left out there. Last week, I believe I said that Usami is less like a golden retriever and more like an orange cat in his behavior, and he certainly proves it this week. Where the other two are willing to wait until Rintaro feels ready to tell him themselves, Usami just charges ahead like my cat Sammy climbing the curtain he knows he's not supposed to: he just flat-out asks if Rintaro and Kaoruko are dating. And he doesn't just ask; he does it when they're out with a whole group of other classmates who don't even know that Rintaro, Usami, Saku, and Yorita are friends with Kikyo girls. It's pretty much the worst timing ever, which at this point feels like classic Usami. No looking before he leaps for this boy.

As poorly timed as Usami's question is, it's really just his way of showing Rintaro that he cares. He's not upset that his friend may be dating a Kikyo girl or otherwise; he just genuinely wants to know because he cares. He's trying to show interest in Rintaro's life and to demonstrate that no matter what, they're friends. He's certainly not trying to send Rintaro into a tailspin about what it means to date someone, which is why it's significant that Yorita can help Rintaro put his head back together. He recognizes that Rintaro is having trouble coping with Usami's question, and he takes it upon himself to help him sort through his thoughts. Sure, he wants Rintaro to snap out of it so they can beat the other team at bowling, but his conversation is still calm, kind, and considered. He's showing how much he likes Rintaro by really listening to him and making sure that he's okay. Usami and Yorita balance each other out as friends, and both of them help the more awkward half of their group (Rintaro and Saku) to feel comfortable around them, much like Kaoruko does for Subaru. They aren't just a bunch of people who hang out together; they're genuinely friends, and that's just as meaningful a relationship as the burgeoning romance between Rintaro and Kaoruko.

The friends in this show are more than just wingmen to get the romance plot going. That's what helps set this series above many of its genre brethren and makes it the sort of romance series I wouldn't hesitate to recommend to people who don't always enjoy romances.

Rating:

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is currently streaming on Netflix.