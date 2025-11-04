Nijisanji & Takara Tomy Partner for New VTuber Card Game

Game slated for spring 2027

Japanese VTuber agency Nijisanji announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Japanese toy maker Takara Tomy for a new VTuber card game. The card game is slated to release in spring 2027, with more details coming in spring 2026.

Image via press release © TOMY ©ANYCOLOR, Inc.

Takara Tomy is renowned for producing and distributing collectable card games in Japan. The company currently produces the Duel Masters , Detective Conan , and Haikyuu!! Break card games. It is the Japanese distributor of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game .

Sources: Nijisanji, Nijisanji's X/Twitter account, Takara Tomy, PR Times via Hachima Kikō