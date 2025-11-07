Dark Moon: The Blood Altar TV Anime Premieres on January 9

Image via Dark Moon: The Blood Altar anime's website © HYBE/Project DARK MOON

The official website for the television anime adaptation ofand'swebtoon announced on Friday that the series will premiere on January 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 10) on, and others.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Shōko Shiga is directing the anime at TROYCA . Tōko Machida is overseeing the series scripts, Masami Inomata is designing the characters, and Naoki "naotyu-" Chiba is composing the music. Takatoshi Hamano is directing the sound.

The webtoon features the members of the South Korean group ENHYPEN .

The webtoon launched in English in January 2022 and ended with the 71st chapter in October 2023. Ize Press will release HYBE 's original novel in English in print on December 2.

Source: Dark Moon: The Blood Altar anime's website





