Kill Bill Film's Extended Director's Cut Trailer Teases Previously Unseen Anime Footage

Lionsgate began streaming on Friday a trailer for Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair , the extended director's cut of Quentin Tarantino 's Kill Bill film series, and the video features a peek at Production I.G 's unseen animation that is incorporated into this extended version (footage starts at around 1:19 in video below).

Lionsgate will screen Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair in U.S. theaters for its first wide release, beginning on December 5. Screenings will be available from both 70mm and 35mm film prints.

Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair is the full, 247-minute combined cut of 2003's Kill Bill : Vol 1 and 2004's Kill Bill : Vol. 2 . Production I.G added seven more minutes of animation which Tarantino incorporated into this extended version.

Katsuhito Ishii and Shōu Tajima designed the characters that Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell , Miss Hokusai ) animated for the existing " Kill Bill Chapter 3: The Origin of O-Ren " sequence that appeared in the first Kill Bill volume from 2003.

The director's cut premiered at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition in 2006. The New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles screened Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair for four sold-out days in March 2011.