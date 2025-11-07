Voice Actor Fumiyoshi Shioya Limits Activities

Agency states actor is "exhausted" after being slandered on social media

Talent agencyannounced on Friday that voice actoris limiting some of his activities.

The agency explained that Shioya is "exhausted" and has been forced to take a break from his work, due to what it says is "slander and false information" being spread on social media services like X/Twitter and online forums, alongside "the behavior of some of his fans."

The agency said it is consulting with lawyers and is preparing to take legal action against those who posted such information, and will take "strict" actions if similar posts are made in the future.

Shioya stated on his own X/Twitter account that he will work hard at doing a "reasonable amount" of work while continuing to consult on the state of his health.

Shioya has voiced such anime roles as Tamahiko Teshiro in Haikyu!! To The Top and HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle , Vibrato Furutru in Midnight Voitore Boys , and Riku Harita in XL Boss . Other roles include Remy in Shangri-La Frontier , Sora Kitamura in The Idolm@ster SideM , Lantos in Helck , Okuhira in Battery the Animation , and Hoh in Tower of God . He has also voiced minor roles in such anime as 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team , Dance Dance Danseur , Shadowverse Flame , DIVE!! , and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 .

