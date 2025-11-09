Kusunoki's Garden of Gods TV Anime Reveals Full Staff, April 2026 Debut in 1st Promo Video

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Enju 's Kusunoki's Garden of Gods ( Kami no Niwatsuki Kusunoki-tei ) light novel series revealed the anime's first key visual and first promotional video on Sunday at a stage presentation at the Animate Girls Festival 2025 event. The video reveals the anime's April 2026 debut.

The event also revealed the anime's full staff.

Sekijuu Sekino (episode director for Goblin Slayer II , Dorohedoro , Asteroid in Love ) is directing the anime at JUVENAGE . Ryō Yamauchi (animation director for Vinland Saga , My Master Has No Tail ) is the assistant director. Yūji Kobayashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal first three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Inoue ( Inazuma Eleven , Dark Gathering ) and Chikako Noma ( I Parry Everything ) are designing the characters, and R.O.N ( FLCL Alternative , Ninja Kamui ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime stars:

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English, and will publish the third volume on November 11. Yen Press describes the story:

Deep in the countryside, Minato Kusunoki is left in charge of a terrifying house overflowing with evil spirits—or at least, it was full until his extraordinary ability cleared them all out! Instead, a procession of unique and peculiar gods is drawn to the comfort of the purified Kusunoki residence, and Minato spends his days relaxing in the company of his spiritual neighbors. What else lies in store for Minato as he lives peacefully surrounded by gods?

Enju launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in April 2021, and it began serialization on the Kakuyomu website in December that same year. Kadokawa published the light novels' first volume with illustration by ox in November 2021. The 10th volume shipped on July 17, and the 11th volume will ship on November 17.

Akira Anzai launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in November 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022, and the fourth volume on December 26.



