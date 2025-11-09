Roll Over and Die TV Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 2026 Debut

The staff of the television anime based on writer kiki and illustrator Kinta 's ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! ( “Omae Gotoki ga Maō ni Kateru to Omou na” to Yūsha Party o Tsuihō Sareta node, Ōto de Kimama ni Kurashitai ) light novel series revealed the show's main promotional video on Sunday. The staff also revealed the show's theme song artists, additional cast, more staff, and the January 2026 premiere.

The staff also revealed a new visual.

Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project

PassCode performs the opening theme song "Liberator." Hirachi Koji composed and arranged the song, and ucio and Konnie Aoki wrote the lyrics. Yuki Tanaka performs the ending theme song "I Need." Tomoya Kinoshita composed and arranged the song, and Masami Okui wrote the lyrics.

The newly announced cast includes:

Machico as Sara Anvilen, a nun of the Origin Church who has a strong sense of justice. She is also straightforward and innocent.

Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project

Masakazu Morita as Dein Phineas, an A-rank adventurer in the West District who is a cold and cunning man willing to eliminate anyone who stands in his way.

Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project

Honoka Inoue as Y'lla Jelicin, a receptionist at the West District Adventurers' Guild who is cynical and foul-mouthed, but has yet to fully become a villain.

Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project

Additionally, Kikuko Inoue joins the cast as the narrator.

Newly announced staff members include:

Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki・キンタ・kodamazon/マイクロマガジン社/おまごと製作委員会

The anime will premiere under the international titlewill stream the series as it airs worldwide excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent.

The anime stars:

Nobuharu Kamanaka ( Detective Conan ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is handling the series composition. Character designers are Miki Matsumoto ( Summer Time Rendering ), Fumio Matsumoto ( Orient ), Takaaki Fukuyo ( Dies irae ), and Takafumi Furusawa ( Berserk of Gluttony ). Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Flum Apricot was never meant to be a hero. Despite stats that were zeroes across the board and a power she can't even use, she somehow finds herself a member of a party of heroes. But Flum's life hits rock bottom when the party's renowned sage, Jean Inteige, decides that the useless girl is dead weight, and arranges to have her sold into slavery. Tossed to monsters to be feasted upon for her master's entertainment, Flum makes the desperate choice to reach for a cursed weapon…and something new awakens within her. A grimdark tale about one woman's blood-soaked quest to reclaim her life!

Seven Seas is also releasing the novel series in audiobook format featuring narrator Emily Bauer .

kiki launched the novel series with illustrations by Kinta in 2018, and Micro Magazine published the sixth volume in Japan on August 29. The novel series changed artists with the fifth volume, with kodamazon drawing the illustrations. The manga and light novels have a combined 415,000 copies in circulation (including digital copies sold).

Additionally, Seven Seas is also releasing Sunao Minakata 's manga adaptation. The manga adaptation debuted in 2018, and Micro Magazine published the seventh volume on April 28.

Seven Seas previously released Minakata's Akuma no Riddle: Riddle Story of Devil manga .

Source: Press release