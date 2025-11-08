News
Manga UP! Global Adds The Noble Unlocker's Ascendancy Manga in English
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga UP! Global announced on Sunday it has added author Ibarakino and illustrator Yū Kajii's The Noble Unlocker's Ascendancy (Ore Dake Status Open Dekiru Ken: Ore Dake Status Kakunin Dekire Sekai de Cheat Skill mo S-kyū Item mo Erabi-hōdai) manga to its service in English.
Manga UP! Global describes the story:
Born into a noble family of master swordsmen, fifteen-year-old Hiraku Mato was destined to inherit the legendary Sword Saint skill at his coming-of-age appraisal ceremony. But when the ceremony reveals his gift to be the seemingly worthless “Unlocker” skill, his future crumbles before his eyes. With no historical record mentioning his skill, people assume it can only do mundane things like open doors and windows. But a chance encounter uncovers its hidden potential: the ability to unlock status windows, hidden skills, and even rare drop items. Armed with this cheat-like power, Hiraku sets out to carve his own path in this action-packed fantasy!
Ibarakino (Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest; The Healer Ditches the Boonies to Become an S-Rank Adventurer) originally launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2023, and the latest update was on August 9 of this year.
Kajii launched the manga adaptation on Manga UP! on January 26. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled volume on April 7.
Source: Email correspondence