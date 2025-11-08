Manga UP! Global Adds The Noble Unlocker's Ascendancy Manga in English

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider comes out #1 just ahead of SANDA — two standout shows brimming with originality. Find out where your favorites rank this week! ― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are ba...