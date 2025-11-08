×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 27-November 2

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake debuts in top 3 spots

Japan's Game Ranking: October 27-November 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 232,250 232,250
2PS5Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 96,812 96,812
3NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 84,456 84,456
4NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 82,182 1,150,583
5NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 50,845 2,017,414
6NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 35,926 720,822
7NSwTales of Xillia Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment October 30 10,370 10,370
8NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17 8,227 362,762
9PS5Tales of Xillia Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment October 30 7,290 7,290
10NSwEarthion SuperDeluxe Games October 30 5,689 5,689
11NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24 5,158 69,783
12NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2 4,587 90,296
13NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,358 8,243,418
14PS5Ghost of Yotei Sony Interactive Entertainment October 2 4,187 177,073
15NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,067 4,036,247
16NSwD.C. Re:tune ~Da Capo~ Retune Bushiroad October 30 3,746 3,746
17NSwOnce Upon a Katamari Bandai Namco Entertainment October 23 3,445 20,734
18PS5Battlefield 6 EA Games October 10 3,068 38,542
19NSwThe Aquarium does not dance Frontier Works October 30 2,837 2,837
20NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,440 1,406,491

Source: Famitsu

