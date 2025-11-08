News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 27-November 2
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake debuts in top 3 spots
Japan's Game Ranking: October 27-November 2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|232,250
|232,250
|2
|PS5
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|96,812
|96,812
|3
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|84,456
|84,456
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|82,182
|1,150,583
|5
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|50,845
|2,017,414
|6
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|35,926
|720,822
|7
|NSw
|Tales of Xillia Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 30
|10,370
|10,370
|8
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17
|8,227
|362,762
|9
|PS5
|Tales of Xillia Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 30
|7,290
|7,290
|10
|NSw
|Earthion
|SuperDeluxe Games
|October 30
|5,689
|5,689
|11
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24
|5,158
|69,783
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2
|4,587
|90,296
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,358
|8,243,418
|14
|PS5
|Ghost of Yotei
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 2
|4,187
|177,073
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,067
|4,036,247
|16
|NSw
|D.C. Re:tune ~Da Capo~ Retune
|Bushiroad
|October 30
|3,746
|3,746
|17
|NSw
|Once Upon a Katamari
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 23
|3,445
|20,734
|18
|PS5
|Battlefield 6
|EA Games
|October 10
|3,068
|38,542
|19
|NSw
|The Aquarium does not dance
|Frontier Works
|October 30
|2,837
|2,837
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,440
|1,406,491
Source: Famitsu