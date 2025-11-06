Interest
Banana Fish & A3! Announce Collaboration
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Which Banana Fish characters are you going to elevate to help repay Mankai Company's debts?
Popular shojo manga/anime series Banana Fish and mobile game A3! announced a collaboration event within the game on Tuesday with a 22-second teaser video:
As of press time, neither franchise has announced the collaboration's start date or what will be included in the collaboration.
Sources: Banana Fish's X/Twitter account, A3!'s X/Twitter account (link 2), A3!'s website via Nijimen