Interest
Banana Fish & A3! Announce Collaboration

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Which Banana Fish characters are you going to elevate to help repay Mankai Company's debts?

banana_fish_a3-
Image via www.a3-liber.jp
© 吉田秋生•小学館/Project BANANA FISH ©Liber Entertainment Inc.

Popular shojo manga/anime series Banana Fish and mobile game A3! announced a collaboration event within the game on Tuesday with a 22-second teaser video:

As of press time, neither franchise has announced the collaboration's start date or what will be included in the collaboration.

Sources: Banana Fish's X/Twitter account, A3!'s X/Twitter account (link 2), A3!'s website via Nijimen

