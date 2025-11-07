Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- TV Anime Reveals 10 More Cast Members

, more join cast for historical fire-fighting anime debuting in January 2026

The official website for Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- , the television anime adaptation of Hikuidori (Fire Eater), the first volume from Shōgo Imamura 's Ushūboro Tobigumi historical novel series, revealed 10 more cast members for the anime on Friday.

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio ©今​村​翔​吾​／​祥​伝​社​／​ぼ​ろ​鳶​組​一​同

The series will debut on, and 28 channels across Japan in January 2026, and will air in the "Agaru Anime" programming block on Sundays at 11:30 p.m.

Amuse Creative Studio describes the anime's story:

The fire extinguishing samurai who stopped the great fire was called "The fire-eating bird". Matsunaga Gengo, once known as the "Fire-eating Bird", was the best fire-fighting samurai in Edo. He had resigned from the fire brigade for a reason but suddenly received an invitation to serve in the Shinjo clan. The Shinjo clan's fire-fighting team had no money and no personnel and was looked down upon by those around them. With the encouragement of his wife, Miyuki, Gengo decides to rebuild the collapsed fire-fighting clan as its chairman. Gengo and his friends, all of whom have their own peculiarities, struggle to "save any life", despite being ridiculed as "ragged steeplejacks"(= the 'Boro-Tobi-Gumi'.), In Edo, a mysterious series of suspicious fires called "foxfires" continue. An entertaining action drama opens, with the firefighters scrambling to save lives in the face of the approaching disaster!

Synergy SP is in charge of animation production.

Imamura launched the Ushūboro Tobigumi novel series with the Hikuidori story in 2017. Shodensha has published 12 volumes of the novel, and a volume of spinoff short story collection, which released in 2022. The novel won in the sixth Yoshikawa Eiji Bunko Award in 2021.

Shinobu Seguchi 's manga adaptation of the Hikuidori novel, also titled Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- , launched in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion on April 24. The manga will get a digital English release in North America this summer.

Imamura also wrote the 2022 Ikusagami ( Last Samurai Standing ) novels. Katsumi Tatsuzawa launched the novels' manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga. Netflix is producing a live-action series based on Imamura's novels also titled Last Samurai Standing , slated for release on November 13.

