Episode 1148 of One Piece is a continuation of last week's adventure and massive events.
Vegapunk's speech continues. One could argue that this is the extent of the events, as he delivers very important exposition. But that's not the entirety of it. Vegapunk keeps giving his speech about the rising sea levels, the same as last week. Yet we also get a fair amount of new revelations regarding the Voice Century. Or perhaps more accurately: the world's population gets more insights into these events. This is a pretty monumental development, bringing everyone in on the secrets that the World Government has been fighting so hard to contain. It might seem like a minor note, given how long we, the audience, have known about these things. It is important to remember that this very secret has been worth killing over, and formed the very basis of a number of the core cast (Nice Robin being the most notable).
It's all generally well-delivered and interesting how this is delivered. The reactions of the general populace are expressive and in keeping with what is being revealed. Heck, even the extra surprises of upset Celestials or skeptical populace are nice additions.
The rest of the episode deals with Luffy fighting Saturn and the Straw Hats escaping. These segments are also engaging but in a different way. Obviously, they give us more action than the typical chitter chatter. I also like the irony of Vegapunk discussing Joyboy's power and elasticity while Luffy is visibly struggling with Saturn, who manages to burn through his armor haki. Gave me a good chuckle.
The Straw Hats teaming up to get things done is always a delight, even if this is a bit of a losing battle for them. One Piece's fights where multiple combatants get to contribute are a rare treat, and this one has a pretty good selection of attacks from the crew. Brooke in particular fights so seldom that I almost forget he's more than a joke skeleton sometimes. Still, the battle ends relatively quickly, and we don't get a whole heck of a lot of action. This sequence does a good job of selling the importance of Edison's sacrifice, though. The Vegapunk crew has all been visually distinct, but I've felt a bit more mixed on their emotional impact. This bit made Edison more distinct and memorable to my mind, a real feat.
This isn't just a love story, it's also one about family, insecurity, imposter syndrome, and the overall pressures of living up to the expectations forced on you by others.― Are you looking for an anime about sisterhood to fill the empty hole in your heart that The Quintessential Quintuplets left? Then I might have an anime for you! I'm kidding…mostly, but the idea of a harem show specifically revol...
We spoke with the producer about the sci-fi schoolgirl action game, as well as a condensed history of Dragon Quest, and Love and Deepspace its dark-skinned character rendering.― Welcome back, folks! This past weekend was Kumoricon—and my first time covering it professionally! I have a few interviews from the convention that'll go up shortly; it was a fun experience and a delight to speak to the figu...
Welcome to the steamy side of ANN's Fall Manga Guide.― Welcome to the steamy side of ANN's Fall Manga Guide. All of these titles are intended for readers 18 and older, ranging from spicy to something a bit more, and featuring a variety of tropes, groupings, and fetishes. Come find your next adult read - there's plenty to choose from. SEPTEMBER Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! Lauren Orsini, Rebecca...
As machine translation tools under the banner of AI become increasingly accessible and easy to use, the light novel landscape is at a crossroads. Do light novel publishers compromise their product for more speed, and if so, by how much?― Tristan “Arkada” Gallant was hooked on Ascendance of a Bookworm, an isekai light novel series that is currently being translated by J-Novel Club. But when Part 5 Vo...
Naver WEBTOON: "Although extremely rare, even if serialization does not proceed, we compensate the creators for the work produced. Claims of unpaid labor are, therefore, inappropriate and untrue."― Following Anime News Network's November 5 article on allegations of unfair labor practices at Naver WEBTOON, Kiel Hume, VP and Head of Global Communications at WEBTOON Entertainment, reached out to provid...
At the end of the screening of Macross' Shoji Kawamori's latest film, with my head in my hands, I sighed to myself, “How in hell’s name am I supposed to review this?"― Within the first few minutes of director Shoji Kawamori's Labyrinth, protagonist Shiori laments that “without smartphones, humanity would be doomed”. From the events that later transpire, I suspect Kawamori's opinion is quite the oppo...
With One Piece about to stop continuous broadcasting, Chris and Coop talk about how logistics have changed.― With One Piece about to stop continuous broadcasting, Chris and Coop talk about how logistics have changed. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network. Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Full Discl...
There are multiple reasons why Sonoda’s Gunsmith Cats keeps getting re-published, and why it remains one of my very favorite manga of all time.― Kenichi Sonoda's unmistakable art style helped fuel my initial intoxication with anime and manga. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, along with Appleseed's Masamune Shirow and Akira's Katsuhiro Otomo, Sonoda's perky girls with enormous eyes and gravity-defy...
Movie featuring music from Vocaloid producers streams on January 22― Netflix announced on Wednesday the Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Chō Kaguya-hime!) anime film, which it will stream on January 22. The company unveiled a trailer and a visual: The movie stars:
Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya Anna Nagase as Iroha Saori Hayami as Yachiyo Shingo Yamashita (Pokémon: Twilight Wings, opening animation for Jujutsu K...
I doubt this season of 7th Prince is going to convert people who didn’t care for the first.― On paper, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (henceforth 7th Prince) doesn't seem like the type of show that would benefit from having any given season focused on one singular story arc, as opposed to a small handful of shorter ones that last 1–4 episodes...
Lucas and Coop talk Chainsaw Man with the popularity of the Reze Arc film's release.― Lucas and Coop talk Chainsaw Man with the popularity of the Reze Arc film's release. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network. Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @LucasDeRuyter @vestenet Coop Luca...