One Piece
Episode 1148

by Grant Jones,

How would you rate episode 1148 of
One Piece (TV 1999) ?
Community score: 3.9

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Episode 1148 of One Piece is a continuation of last week's adventure and massive events.

Vegapunk's speech continues. One could argue that this is the extent of the events, as he delivers very important exposition. But that's not the entirety of it. Vegapunk keeps giving his speech about the rising sea levels, the same as last week. Yet we also get a fair amount of new revelations regarding the Voice Century. Or perhaps more accurately: the world's population gets more insights into these events. This is a pretty monumental development, bringing everyone in on the secrets that the World Government has been fighting so hard to contain. It might seem like a minor note, given how long we, the audience, have known about these things. It is important to remember that this very secret has been worth killing over, and formed the very basis of a number of the core cast (Nice Robin being the most notable).

It's all generally well-delivered and interesting how this is delivered. The reactions of the general populace are expressive and in keeping with what is being revealed. Heck, even the extra surprises of upset Celestials or skeptical populace are nice additions.

The rest of the episode deals with Luffy fighting Saturn and the Straw Hats escaping. These segments are also engaging but in a different way. Obviously, they give us more action than the typical chitter chatter. I also like the irony of Vegapunk discussing Joyboy's power and elasticity while Luffy is visibly struggling with Saturn, who manages to burn through his armor haki. Gave me a good chuckle.

The Straw Hats teaming up to get things done is always a delight, even if this is a bit of a losing battle for them. One Piece's fights where multiple combatants get to contribute are a rare treat, and this one has a pretty good selection of attacks from the crew. Brooke in particular fights so seldom that I almost forget he's more than a joke skeleton sometimes. Still, the battle ends relatively quickly, and we don't get a whole heck of a lot of action. This sequence does a good job of selling the importance of Edison's sacrifice, though. The Vegapunk crew has all been visually distinct, but I've felt a bit more mixed on their emotional impact. This bit made Edison more distinct and memorable to my mind, a real feat.

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of Anime News Network, its employees, owners, or sponsors.
