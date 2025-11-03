Yuki Higashiura Ends Mamoribito Manga This Month

Series debuted in 2021

Image via Amazon © Yuki Higashiura, Shonengahosha

Please Look After the Dragon manga artist Yuki Higashiura announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Thursday their Mamoribito (Demonsitter) manga will end in the next chapter, in late November.

The series follows a clumsy ranger Ariaris, who stumbles into working as a demon babysitter in the stomach of a massive dragon.

Higashiura launched the series in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2021. Shonengahosha shipped the fifth compiled book volume in July 2024.

Shoun Makise and Higashiura launched the Please Look After the Dragon manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform in October 2023. Shogakukan shipped the fourth compiled book volume on June 12. Yen Press will ship the first compiled book volume on January 20.



