One Piece Franchise Casts Kenjirō Tsuda

Tsuda voices Knights of Gods commander Figarland Shamrock

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the One Piece franchise revealed on Sunday that Kenjirō Tsuda is voicing the character Figarland Shamrock, the commander of the Knights of Gods, in a commemorative promotional video for the manga's 113th compiled book volume releasing on Tuesday. The announcement did not specify if Tsuda will also voice the character in the anime in the upcoming Elbaph arc.

Note: The below video contains spoilers for recent chapters of the One Piece manga .

Tsuda previously voiced Vinsmoke Yonji in the anime, as well as Gordon in One Piece Film Red .

Image courtesy of Toei Animation © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

and

One Piece

anime producer

that the anime will reduce its annual episode output to a maximum of 26 episodes moving forward starting in 2026. Following the conclusion of the Egghead arc this year, the anime will take a three-month production hiatus from January-March 2026. The anime will return in April 2026 for the first of two cours (quarters of a year) with the start of the new Elbaph arc. announced on October 28

According to Toei Animation , the new schedule will allow episodes to "incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation." Historically, with only few exceptions, the anime has aired most weeks since its premiere in 1999. However, the pace has slowed considerably over the years, such that a single anime episode adapts about a single manga chapter on average.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024. In mid-October 2024, the franchise announced that the anime's Egghead arc would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. Part 2 of the Egghead arc premiered with its first episode (1,123rd overall episode) on Fuji TV on April 5 and aired alongside a recap episode of Part 1 of the Egghead arc. The second episode (1,124th overall episode) aired on April 6 with its new timeslot at 11:15 p.m. JST (9:15 a.m. EST).

During the Egghead arc's break, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga ; a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements; aired in its place.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.