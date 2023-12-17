One Piece TV Anime Reveals More Cast, New Theme Songs for Egg Head Arc

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed that Hiroshi Kitadani will return to perform the new opening theme song for the One Piece anime titled "A--su!." Maki Otsuki will also return to perform a new ending theme song titled "Dear Sunrise." One Piece started including ending theme songs again for the first time in 17 years in August 6 (The anime has in that time instead had an extra long opening theme song). Both artists performed the first opening and ending, respectively, for the anime.

The event also revealed several new cast members for the upcoming Egg Head Arc.

The arc is the next arc in's originalafter the "Wano Kuni" arc, and is still ongoing in the original manga.

The new anime arc will debut on January 7. The new arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

The anime's "Wano Kuni" arc debuted in July 2019, and featured many new staff members.

The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime on October 29 in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." The stream began with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only) and add new episodes as they air on television.

