Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Teases Fist of the North Star Collaboration

The villainous fighters in the City of the Wolves are already dead

Image via www.youtube.com ©SNK CORPORATION

Popular fighting game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves teased a collaboration with massively popular anime and manga series Fist of the North Star on Friday. At just over 20 seconds, the teaser video features what appears to be Fist of the North Star protagonist Kenshirō's left leg and the familiar effect of Kenshirō's special maneuvers when fighting a villainous pair of Fist of the North Star and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves underlings. Although unconfirmed, it appears voice actor Shigeru Chiba has reprised the voice of the Fist of the North Star underling in the Japanese version of the teaser.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launched in April 2025 and is the seventh installment of the Fatal Fury franchise . The game is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.