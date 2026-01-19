News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 29-January 4

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Momotaro Dentetsu 2 Switch, Switch 2 versions back-to-back at #2, #3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 73,579 2,741,960
2NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 50,560 283,114
3NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 41,840 230,375
4NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 37,670 462,507
5NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 35,489 1,565,312
6NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 33,554 1,037,708
7NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 19,896 455,102
8NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 18,900 145,336
9NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 15,136 8,326,254
10NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 12,763 4,121,955
11NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,980 6,522,463
12NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 11,829 1,464,487
13NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6, 2025 9,651 157,684
14NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,187 5,862,107
15NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 8,625 142,588
16NSwTamagotchi Plaza Bandai Namco Entertainment June 26, 2025 7,312 222,931
17NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30, 2025 6,865 323,304
18NSwClubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,927 1,466,902
19NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30, 2025 5,871 141,188
20NSwDemon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Aniplex August 1, 2025 5,186 179,237

Source: Famitsu

