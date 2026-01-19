News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 29-January 4
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Momotaro Dentetsu 2 Switch, Switch 2 versions back-to-back at #2, #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|73,579
|2,741,960
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|50,560
|283,114
|3
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|41,840
|230,375
|4
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|37,670
|462,507
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|35,489
|1,565,312
|6
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|33,554
|1,037,708
|7
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|19,896
|455,102
|8
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|18,900
|145,336
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|15,136
|8,326,254
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|12,763
|4,121,955
|11
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,980
|6,522,463
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|11,829
|1,464,487
|13
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6, 2025
|9,651
|157,684
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,187
|5,862,107
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|8,625
|142,588
|16
|NSw
|Tamagotchi Plaza
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 26, 2025
|7,312
|222,931
|17
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30, 2025
|6,865
|323,304
|18
|NSw
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,927
|1,466,902
|19
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30, 2025
|5,871
|141,188
|20
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|Aniplex
|August 1, 2025
|5,186
|179,237
Source: Famitsu
