News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 5-11
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Mario Kart World stays at #1, Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch version returns at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|19,290
|2,761,250
|2
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|18,806
|1,056,514
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|12,351
|1,577,663
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|11,028
|294,142
|5
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|11,008
|241,383
|6
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|10,042
|472,549
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,808
|8,334,062
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,080
|4,128,035
|9
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|5,078
|460,180
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,036
|6,527,499
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|4,654
|1,469,141
|12
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|4,157
|149,493
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,086
|5,866,193
|14
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6, 2025
|3,752
|161,436
|15
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,679
|1,686,832
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,028
|3,768,448
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|2,914
|145,502
|18
|NSw
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,801
|1,469,703
|19
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30, 2025
|2,613
|325,917
|20
|NSw
|Tamagotchi Plaza
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 26, 2025
|2,374
|225,305
Source: Famitsu