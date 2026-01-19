News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 5-11

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Mario Kart World stays at #1, Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch version returns at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 19,290 2,761,250
2NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 18,806 1,056,514
3NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 12,351 1,577,663
4NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 11,028 294,142
5NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 11,008 241,383
6NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 10,042 472,549
7NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,808 8,334,062
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,080 4,128,035
9NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 5,078 460,180
10NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,036 6,527,499
11NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 4,654 1,469,141
12NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 4,157 149,493
13NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,086 5,866,193
14NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6, 2025 3,752 161,436
15NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,679 1,686,832
16NSwRing Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,028 3,768,448
17NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 2,914 145,502
18NSwClubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,801 1,469,703
19NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30, 2025 2,613 325,917
20NSwTamagotchi Plaza Bandai Namco Entertainment June 26, 2025 2,374 225,305

