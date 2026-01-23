The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme

6 more cast members, new visual also revealed for series debuting in April

The staff for The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! , the television anime of Atekichi 's Saikyō no Shokugyō wa Yūsha Demo Kenja Demo Naku Kantei-shi (Kari) Rashii Desu yo? light novel series, revealed the anime's first promotional video, new key visual, opening theme song artist, and six more cast members on Friday.

The below video previews Ryushen 's opening theme song "Compass wa Tōmei" (The Compass is Clear).

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

The new cast includes (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Yōko Hikasa as Ivel

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

Sora Tokui as Steelia

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shushin

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

Akiho Suzumoto as Majin

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

Chiemi Tanaka as Meijin

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

Additionally, Yukari Tamura will voice Sapo-chan.

Image via The Strongest Occupation is Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

The anime will debut in April and will air on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi .

The anime will star:

Makoto Hoshino ( Banished from the Hero's Party season 1, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions ) is directing the anime at Studio Flad . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished from the Hero's Party two seasons, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Mihoko Ogawa ( Eiga Chibi Maruko-chan: Italia kara Kita Shōnen film key animator) and Yoshie Matsumoto ( Banished from the Hero's Party sub-character designer) are designing the characters.

NBC Universal describes the anime's story:

One day, Hibiki Manabe, an ordinary high school boy, is suddenly transported to a vast grassland in another world where monsters lurk. Wandering aimlessly through this fantasy world he's never seen before, Hibiki suddenly realizes he has been given the skill of "Appraisal" and the occupation "Appraiser (provisional title)"... (Temporary)...!?

And so, with the guidance of Emalia, a blonde elf he met in the grasslands, Hibiki becomes an adventurer. Together with Claude, a cursed beastman, Lillian, a sage from the future, and Vene, a sacred white cat beast, he gradually grows stronger as he searches for a way to return to his original world.

Will he be able to return safely? And will the day come when he truly becomes the strongest, as the title suggests!?

Atekichi launched the light novels on AlphaPolis ' website in March 2017, and AlphaPolis published the first volume with illustration by Akira Shigaraki that same year. The novels' eighth volume shipped on October 22.

Atsushi Takeda launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2017. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped in March 2025.

Atekichi 's Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! ( Heroine? Seijo? Iie, All Works Maid desu (ko)! ) light novel series will also get a television anime adaptation.