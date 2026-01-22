How would you rate episode 16 of

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (TV 2026) ?

© Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

Hooray! Much as I had hoped back in my review of episode seven, in which she first appeared, super-cute blue-haired yuki-onna (snow woman) Yukime has returned! And she's dialled down on her yandere tendencies, realizing that she really doesn'tto freeze her beloved Nube into an eternal popsicle-husband, no matter what the creepy mountain god commands her to do. Now banned from ever returning home sans unwillingly cryogenically-preserved human male, she's updated her plans: idyllic unmarried cohabitation with Nube! How very modern, though she probably should have checked for his consent first.

Nube's not exactly ready to become a household provider, as the perpetually broke teacher has run out of cash, been made homeless due to utility bill defaults, and finds himself living in an unused room at school until he finds himself back on his feet. It's nice of the school's principal to agree, even if Nube's snores reverberating through the corridors at night make the students think the place is haunted by yet another terrifying yokai. Considering the city's geographic location over an actual hellmouth, it's no surprise that Kyoko and pals investigate what seems to be the latest supernatural infestation. Bet they weren't prepared to find Nube in his underwear instead.

Yukime arrives upon this scene of not-quite domestic bliss in a tiny refrigerated box, in a hilarious sequence as her limbs and then head pop out unexpectedly. She gives the term “mail-order bride” an entirely new meaning. As she announces she's here to stay, Nube doesn't put up much of a fight. He doesn't do much to encourage her feelings either, but he seems resigned to having her around for a while. As Yukime tries her best to act like a newlywed wife, cooking for Nube (turns out that having ice powers isn't conducive to stir-fried meals) and even presenting herself naked in the bedroom, Nube understandably freaks out. The Jigoku Sensei Nube wiki suggests Yukime is currently only sixteen years old, after all.

Ritsuko appearing with a tasty bagel for Nube is the last straw for Yukime, though, fleeing with a broken heart as it appears her one-and-only lifetime love has eyes only for another, she runs and gets herself into a whole mess of trouble. Since her last appearance, Yukime seems to have done some soul-searching, no longer acting out violently or endangering others with her actions. In fact, she shows remarkable courage when she attempts to rescue a little girl from a burning building, despite her weakness to flames. She's a yokai who has learned to value human life, perhaps more even than the average human being, and her heroic nature does a lot to make her a more natural romantic pairing with Nube.

While Ritsuko and Nube's relationship seems to be more cordial of late, she still crumbles and whines at the slightest mention of the supernatural. Despite her emotional immaturity and naivete, Yukime accepts Nube for everything he is, deeply valuing his morals and self-sacrificial personality. I feel a little sad that her ice-based powers are highly likely to continue to be major setbacks for any happiness they might share. It's obvious that Nube finds her at least physically attractive, and he most certainly cares for her well-being, as we see when he thinks she's melted into a puddle. That's a pretty cruel (but hilarious) joke to end the episode on, as following his anguished cries at her “loss”, we discover she's fine and has found a job maintaining an ice rink.

Hopefully, this means Yukime is around for the long haul, as she is by far one of my favorite characters in the show. Her appearances so far have balanced a mix between silly romantic comedy and relatable pathos that I find very entertaining. More, please!

Rating:

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is currently streaming on YouTube.