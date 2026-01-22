Exclusive: Mad Cave Studios Reveals Gatchaman: Red Impulse Limited Spinoff Comic Series, 1st Issue Release on April 29

Mad Cave Studios in partnership with Tatsunoko Production announced on Thursday a new limited spinoff comic series titled Gatchaman : Red Impulse , which centers on the Red Impulse Squadron, the pilots trusted with missions that are very dangerous even for the Science Ninja Team. Comic book writer Steve Orlando is writing the story, with illustration by Riccardo Robaldo, coloring by Rebecca Nalty, and lettering by Frank Cvetkovic. The limited series' first issue debuts on April 29, and final order cut-off is on April 6. Mad Cave Studios also revealed the first issue's cover art by Robaldo, and a variant cover illustrated by artist Colm Griffin.

GATCHAMAN: RED IMPULSE issue #1 cover by Riccardo Robaldo Image courtesy of Mad Cave Studios

GATCHAMAN: RED IMPULSE issue #1 variant cover by Colm Griffin Image courtesy of Mad Cave Studios

Mad Cave Studios describes the story:

Captain Kentaro Washio takes Ken the Eagle on a blistering training run, but then gets a tip that Galactor is building a weaponized “attack city” designed to lure Gatchaman in and kill them all.

With Doctor Nambu unaware and no time for backup, Kentaro goes in alone…and crashes straight into Berg Katse's trap, where even the “citizens” are killer machines. Outnumbered, grounded, and fighting with nothing but grit and a sidearm, the Captain must demolish an entire city to keep his team safe...especially the son who doesn't know their bond.

The first Gatchaman anime premiered in October of 1972 and earned an average rating of 21%. It was only planned for two quarters of a year, but was extended to two full years for a total of 105 episodes. Tatsunoko Production 's classic sci-fi hero series follows five people who serve as agents of the International Science Organization in Tokyo in the near future. Galactor, a mysterious group whose technology far surpasses that of humans, has declared war on the entire world and has already subjugated half of it. Dr. Nanbu has assembled these five young heroes as humanity's last hope.

The original series premiered in the United States in 1978.

Sentai Filmworks previously released the entire original Gatchaman television anime series, the Gatchaman II and the Gatchaman Fighter sequel series, the 1994-1995 OVA series, and the Gatchaman Crowds and Gatchaman Crowds insight spinoff anime in North America.

The Russo brothers announced in July 2019 that they were developing an adaptation of the Gatchaman ( Battle of the Planets ) television anime series at their AGBO Studios. At the time, they did not say if they will direct the project, nor could they say if the project will be animated or live-action. However, they said that if they do direct, it would be in live-action. In a 2020 interview, Joe Russo stated that their adaptation will not adapt the anime's story, but will instead center on "a group of genetically altered kids who are involved in a space war." Joe Russo noted then that the production is still "trying to figure out what the new mythology is." In another interview with film news website Collider in 2023, Anthony and Joe Russo stated that they are "hard at work" with the project, and although they are not at a new threshold moment, they are putting a lot of "creative energy" into it.

Mad Cave Studios previously partnered with Tatsunoko Production on a series of Gatchaman comics starting in June 2024. Mad Cave Studios and Tatsunoko Production also collaborated on new content, stories, and modern adaptations of Tatsunoko Production 's Speed Racer ( Mach Go Go Go ) anime. Nakama Press , an imprint of Mad Cave Studios, is publishing Ukyō Kodachi and Tatsuma Ejiri 's Infini-T Force: Arc to the Future ( Infini-T Force: Mirai no Byōsen ) manga in English.

Update: Added versions of covers with logos and text. Source: Email correspondence

