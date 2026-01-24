Dragon Ball Franchise Reveals 'Age 1000' Game Project

The "Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri!" 40th anniversary event for the Dragon Ball franchise on Sunday announced a new game project from Toei Animation and Bandai Namco Entertainment under the project title "Age 1000." The staff will reveal more details at the "Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026" event on April 18-19 in Los Angeles. The below video says "2027," but the staff did not specify when asked if that means that is when the game will launch.

The game will include a "never-before-seen original character, designed by Akira Toriyama ." The character is in the above video. Akio Iyoku stated Toriyama was involved in the world-building, characters, and other aspects of the game. The game has been in development for about 6-7 years.

Bandai Namco released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019. The company released the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in May 2024. The game got a PS5 release in Japan in the same month.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021.

Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero game launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game has a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early. The Switch 2 and Switch versions of the game launched on November 14.