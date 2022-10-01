Google Shuts Down Stadia Cloud-Based Gaming Platform on January 18

Google to refund all purchases made through Google Store

Google announced on Thursday that it will shut down its Stadia cloud-based gaming platform on January 18, 2023. The company will refund all user purchases for the console (including add-on purchases to games) made through Google Store.

Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison added in the announcement that Stadia "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected." Harrison also added that he sees the possibility of applying the underlying technology of Stadia to other Google services and to industry partners, saying that the tech "has been proven at scale."

Finally, Harrison commented that many members of the team working on Stadia will be transferred to other parts of Google.

Google launched the Stadia console on November 19, 2019. The platform uses an Internet connection and a cloud-based system to stream games to players, instead of using the machine's hardware to locally run the game. The basic free service allows players to play the game at a 1080p resolution, but higher subscription tiers enables higher resolutions and more features.

A number of Japanese games are available on Google Stadia, including Final Fantasy XV , Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 , Octopath Traveler , Valkyria Chronicles 4 , Judgment , Dragon Quest XI , and more.

Source: Google (Phil Harrison) via Gematsu