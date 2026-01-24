Cyborg 009: Nemesis Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Theme Song Artist, 2026 Debut

Rock singer Kyoko performs "Taga Tame ni" theme from 1979 anime as theme song; anime will "stream" this year

The staff of Ishimori Production 's Cyborg 009: Nemesis , a new anime based on Shōtarō Ishinomori 's Cyborg 009 manga, revealed on Sunday a short teaser video and the anime's theme song artist. The below video previews the theme song.

Singer Kyoko from the rock band Barbee Boys will perform the theme song "Taga Tame ni" (For Whom). The song was originally used for the 1979 Cyborg 009 television anime series. Ken Narita and Koorogi '73 originally performed the song, and Ishinomori himself wrote the lyrics.

The announcement added the anime will "stream" this year.

Image courtesy of Point Set ©石森プロ

Ishinomori launched the original Cyborg 009 manga in Shonengahosha 's Weekly King magazine in July 1964.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

The manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001, as well as films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga spawned the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September 2022. Scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji ( Cyborg 009 anime) and artist Masato Hayase ( Genma Taisen , 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 ) launched a new manga titled Cyborg 009 Taiheiyō no Bōrei ( Cyborg 009 : Ghost of the Pacific) in April 2024.

