A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

The English dub cast includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime debuted on January 10 at 26:00 (effectively January 11 at 2:00 a.m.), and is airing on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other channels in Japan on the Animazing !!! programming block. The anime also began streaming on ABEMA and the d Anime Store starting on January 11 at 2:30 a.m.

Akira Iwanaga ( Kingdom season 2, Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is directing the anime at asread . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts two seasons, Protocol: Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Maiko Okada ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Art Director: Yoh Fujisawa

Color Key Artist: Chisato Shioda

Prop Design: Yoshikazu Hara (name romanization not confirmed)

Art Setting: Junko Nagasawa

3D Director: Yūta Nagaoka

Compositing Director of Photography: Kenji Takehara

Sound Director: Tomohiko Yaginuma

Sound Production: Zack Promotion

Music Production: Pony Canyon

Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "Ningen" (Human). Kyōka Minazuki (as voiced by Sora Amamiya ), Isaki Ōgami (as voiced by Saori Ōnishi ), Sui Usami (as voiced by Maria Naganawa ), and Tobari Haneda (as voiced by Rui Tanabe ) perform the ending theme song "Ningen Come True."

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English and describes the story:

I'm Rei Hitoma, a self-professed misanthrope, thanks to some past trauma. Just when I thought my new teaching job in the mountains would provide a chill, rejuvenating environment, it turns out that this school is actually for demi-humans who want to become full-fledged human beings! There's a mermaid, a werewolf, a rabbit, and a bird...all of whom are now my charges. It's my duty to teach them about humankind—and maybe in the process, I'll learn a few things myself. This isn't an alternate world or a case of reincarnation. It's just the story of a teacher at a somewhat peculiar school, and his students who are striving to become human.

The light novels launched with its first volume with illustration by Sai Izumi in February 2022. Kadokawa published the fourth volume in February 2025.

Atsu Benino 's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2022. The manga ended on July 26, and the fourth and final volume shipped on September 26. Yen Press also publishes the manga in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)