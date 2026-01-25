News
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime based on Natsume's debut light novel series premiered on January 10
teacher
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©来栖夏芽/KADOKAWA/不知火高校製作委員会
Crunchyroll began streaming the first episode of the English dub of the television anime adaptation of VTuber Natsume's A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans (Jingai Kyōshitsu no Ningen-girai Kyōshi: Hitoma-sensei, Watashi-tachi ni Ningen o Oshiete Kuremasu ka......?) debut light novel series on Saturday.  

The English dub cast includes:

The English dub crew includes:

The anime debuted on January 10 at 26:00 (effectively January 11 at 2:00 a.m.), and is airing on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other channels in Japan on the Animazing!!! programming block. The anime also began streaming on ABEMA and the d Anime Store starting on January 11 at 2:30 a.m.

Akira Iwanaga (Kingdom season 2, Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest) is directing the anime at asread. Katsuhiko Takayama (Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts two seasons, Protocol: Rain) is in charge of series scripts, and Maiko Okada (Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

  • Sub-Character Designers: Hidetsugu Hirayama, Kanako Watanabe, Chika Kojima
  • Art Director: Yoh Fujisawa
  • Color Key Artist: Chisato Shioda
  • Prop Design: Yoshikazu Hara (name romanization not confirmed)
  • Art Setting: Junko Nagasawa
  • 3D Director: Yūta Nagaoka
  • Compositing Director of Photography: Kenji Takehara
  • Editing: Junichi Itou
  • Sound Director: Tomohiko Yaginuma
  • Sound Production: Zack Promotion
  • Music: Makoto Miyazaki
  • Music Production: Pony Canyon

    • Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "Ningen" (Human). Kyōka Minazuki (as voiced by Sora Amamiya), Isaki Ōgami (as voiced by Saori Ōnishi), Sui Usami (as voiced by Maria Naganawa), and Tobari Haneda (as voiced by Rui Tanabe) perform the ending theme song "Ningen Come True."

    Yen Press publishes the light novels in English and describes the story:

    I'm Rei Hitoma, a self-professed misanthrope, thanks to some past trauma. Just when I thought my new teaching job in the mountains would provide a chill, rejuvenating environment, it turns out that this school is actually for demi-humans who want to become full-fledged human beings! There's a mermaid, a werewolf, a rabbit, and a bird...all of whom are now my charges. It's my duty to teach them about humankind—and maybe in the process, I'll learn a few things myself. This isn't an alternate world or a case of reincarnation. It's just the story of a teacher at a somewhat peculiar school, and his students who are striving to become human.

    The light novels launched with its first volume with illustration by Sai Izumi in February 2022. Kadokawa published the fourth volume in February 2025.

    Atsu Benino's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2022. The manga ended on July 26, and the fourth and final volume shipped on September 26. Yen Press also publishes the manga in English.

    Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

    discuss this in the forum |
    bookmark/share with: short url

    News homepage / archives