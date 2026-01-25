Precure Franchise Streams 'Baton-Passing' Video Ahead of Star Detective Precure! Premiere

The official YouTube channel of the Precure franchise started streaming a video that passes the proverbial baton from the You and Idol Precure♪ ( Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ) anime's lead Cure Idol to the Star Detective Precure! ( Meitantei Precure! ) anime's lead, Cure Answer on Sunday.

Toei Animation has been posting similar videos in the past before a new Precure series premiered.

Star Detective Precure! , the 23rd main anime entry in the Precure franchise , will debut on February 1 on ABC TV, TV Asahi and its affiliate channels at 8:30 a.m. JST. The anime will air on BSS San-in starting on February 8 at 6:15 a.m.

The anime centers on Anna Akechi, a second year middle school student who lives in Makoto Mirai Town. She travels back in time from 2027 to 1999 when her "companion fairy" named Pochitan appears on her birthday. In 1999 Makoto Mirai Town, Anna meets Mikuru Kobayashi, another second year middle school student who dreams of becoming a great detective. The two girls witness the troubles caused by the Phantom Thieves who steal people's precious belongings, and they transform into great Precure detectives and use their deductive reasoning skills to protect the people's smiles.

The anime's main cast are:

Ami Ishii performs the opening theme song "Heart ni Hint! Detective Precure !" (Hint In My Heart! Star Detective Precure! ). Akane Kumada and Yūka Masui perform the ending theme song "Naze? Nazo?! ANSWER" (Why? Mystery?! ANSWER).

Kōji Kawasaki ( Hugtto! Precure episode director) is the series director. Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of series scripts, Akane Yano ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ; Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ; Is the order a rabbit? film) is designing the characters, Miki Imai ( Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ) is in charge of art design, and Eiji Hamano (background art for Eiga Precure All Stars F , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! , Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete ) is the chief art director. Satoshi Takezawa ( Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Omatase! Kimi ni Todokeru Kirakkilive! , Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! films) is in charge of color design, and Yoshiyuki Anzai ( Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! film, You and Idol Precure♪ ) is the compositing director of photography. Erika Fukasawa and Misaki Umase , who both composed the music for the Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Omatase! Kimi ni Todokeru Kirakkilive! film and the You and Idol Precure♪ series, are composing the new series' music.

ABC TV, ABC Animation , ADK Emotions , and Toei Animation are all credited for production. ABC Animation 's Kanako Tada and Toei Animation 's Masaya Aramaki are the anime's producers.

The You and Idol Precure♪ television anime premiered on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on February 2, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ( You and Idol Precure♪ the Movie) opened in theaters on September 12.

The second season for Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ , the Precure franchise 's short anime spinoff centering around the little familiar mascots of the franchise 's magical girls, premiered on October 9.