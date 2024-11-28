Precure Franchise Announces You and Idol Precure♪ Anime

Toei Animation revealed on Friday that the 22nd main anime entry in the Precure franchise is titled You and Idol Precure ♪ ( Kimi to Idol Precure ♪ ).

Wonderful Precure! , the 21st Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on February 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! anime, will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels on January 11