News
Precure Franchise Announces You and Idol Precure♪ Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New anime marks 22nd main entry in franchise

Toei Animation revealed on Friday that the 22nd main anime entry in the Precure franchise is titled You and Idol Precure (Kimi to Idol Precure).

Logo for You and Idol Precure♪ anime
Image via You and Idol Precure♪ anime's website
© ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Wonderful Precure!, the 21st Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, premiered on February 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS, the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! anime, will premiere in the "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and their affiliate channels on January 11

Sources: You and Idol Precure anime's website, Toei Animation's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

