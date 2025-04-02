Nintendo Switch 2 Unveils Console Details, Price, Controllers, GameChat, June 5 Release

Switch 2 features 4K resolution, 1080p LCD screen, audio/video chat, magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers

Nintendo unveiled new details for its new Nintendo Switch 2 system during the " Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2" livestream on Wednesday. Nintendo will release Switch 2 worldwide on June 5. The system retails for US$449.99 in the U.S. The system will also get a bundle with the newly announced Mario Kart World game. Pre-orders begin on April 9.

Nintendo Direct

Switch 2 features new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which attach magnetically to the sides. The controllers also feature larger control sticks and bigger SL/SR buttons. Players can use mouse controls with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. The system comes with both the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, as well as a new Joy-Con Grip and Joy-Con Straps. The system supports a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is similar to the original, but it features a C button and GR/GL buttons on the back, as well as an audio jack.

The new C button activates GameChat, a features for connecting via voice chat with other players. Users speak into the microphone built into the system, whether docked or in handheld mode. Even with noise, the system should pick up the speaker's voice. With the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera peripheral, GameChat adds camera functionality, with some games showing the actual player. Players can share their game screens with others as well. Nintendo Switch Online is normally required for GameChat, but the feature will be available for free until March 31, 2026.

The system features a new dock, 4K resolution, HDR, a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen on the handheld device, 120 fps support, fan ventilation, and two USB-C ports. There are improved speakers and a built-in mic. Switch 2 features a larger, sturdy, freely adjustable stand compared to the original Switch console. There are also 256 GB of faster storage, compared to the original system's 32 GB. The system supports microSD Express Cards, but not microSD cards.

The Switch 2 game cards are the size as the Switch's games. The only difference is that they are red instead of black. The new system plays new Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as most original Switch games, physical and digital for both options. Players can login to Nintendo Switch Online for System Transfer of their digital games, save data, and more. Certain games will get new " Nintendo Switch 2 Editions" with added functionality, such as camera support and mouse controls.

Additionally, the GameShare feature allows players to temporarily share compatible games to up to three other players with Switch or Switch 2, even if they do not own the games. These games include Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker , Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury , Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics , Super Mario Odyssey , and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain . Several new games for Switch 2 will also support GameShare.

Nintendo formally unveiled its Switch 2 system on January 16.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017.

The Switch console has sold 150.86 million units as of December 31. This number includes sales for the original Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Switch software sales amount to 1.359 billion units.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022. It now stands behind only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.