The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Anime Reveals 2 New Cast in 2nd Promo Video

Pony Canyon revealed on Saturday two additional cast and the second promotional video for the television anime of Iwatobineko 's The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ( Tōmei Otoko to Ningen Onna: Sonouchi Fūfu ni Naru Futari ) manga. The video previews the opening theme song "Ding-dong" by Mao Abe .

The newly announced cast are:

Junya Enoki as Kousuke Madaraito, a lawyer who has been Kikira's partner since high school

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Twin, a white elf and Light's father

The anime will debut on January 8 at 11:30 pm. on Tokyo MX and BS NTV , and will debut 30 minutes later on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs. Pony Canyon previously stated that the anime will stream worldwide in January.

The anime will star:

The anime was originally slated to debut in 2025.

Mitsuho Seta ( Solo Camping for Two scriptwriter, BELLE key animator) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts. project No.9 is animating the series. Kairi Unabara ( Witch Hat Atelier ) is designing the characters. Yōichi Kadono is credited for "suits supervision." Nozomi Nakatani ( Non Non Biyori Repeat , Peach Boy Riverside ) is the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion , and Ruka Kawada ( Isekai Quartet , Is the order a rabbit? ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon . Kaori Ishihara performs the ending theme song "Hoshimegane" (Star Glasses).

Other staff members include:

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yakou Shizuka, a quiet and bashful woman, works at a detective agency. Her boss Tounome, who owns the company, is the gentlemanly type, kind and dapper, though he has an extra talent—he's invisible! His special ability is perfect for detective work, but he quickly comes to find it doesn't work on Yakou, who is blind and always knows if he's near. Charmed, Tounome is determined to get her to date him and isn't against using his many skills. Yakou's quirky coworkers, a contrarian human man and a sisterly beastwoman, kindly watch over her as she stumbles and blushes through the uncharted waters of office romance.

Iwatobineko launched the manga on X/Twitter in 2021, and then began serializing the manga on pixiv Comic later that year.

Source: Press release