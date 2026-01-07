MOCHI-O Game's Trailer Reveals PC Release on January 19

Game features weaponized hamster action

Kodansha and developer Zxima announced in a new trailer that the MOCHI-O adventure game will launch for PC via Steam on January 19.

Thepage describes the game:

A doomsday land defense adventure in which you raise MOCHI-O, a weapon of annihilation that looks a lot like a hamster, to protect your country. Pet and raise MOCHI-O to defeat the oncoming enemies and fight through the tender post-apocalypse.

Zxima's other games include Parasite Days , Post-apocalypse Bakery , and Catastrophe Restaurant , which won a Top 3 award at the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2022.