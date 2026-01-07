News
MOCHI-O Game's Trailer Reveals PC Release on January 19
posted on by Anita Tai
Game features weaponized hamster action
Kodansha and developer Zxima announced in a new trailer that the MOCHI-O adventure game will launch for PC via Steam on January 19.
The Steam page describes the game:
A doomsday land defense adventure in which you raise MOCHI-O, a weapon of annihilation that looks a lot like a hamster, to protect your country. Pet and raise MOCHI-O to defeat the oncoming enemies and fight through the tender post-apocalypse.
Zxima's other games include Parasite Days, Post-apocalypse Bakery, and Catastrophe Restaurant, which won a Top 3 award at the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2022.
Sources: Kodansha Game Lab's YouTube channel, Mochi-O game's Steam page via Gematsu