Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
2026 is just getting started and the Japanese three-day New Year's holiday is coming to a close. And while there are more New Year's greetings to see, this is the last part of our round up of New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world 2026.
Aiya Kyu (The Rising of the Shield Hero (manga)
Ken Akamatsu
新年あけましておめでとうございます。— 赤松 健 ⋈（参議院議員／漫画家） (@KenAkamatsu) December 31, 2025
今年もよろしくお願いいたします🎍
Happy New Year.
I look forward to your continued support this year.🎍
Avu-chan (Queen Bee)
謹賀新年！— 女王蜂 アヴちゃん (@qb_avu) January 1, 2026
本年もどうぞよろしく💙 pic.twitter.com/TGLZqdpent
Happy New Year！
I look forward to you continued support this year.💙
Date A Live
🎍謹賀新年🎍— デート・ア・ライブ[公式] (@date_a_info) December 31, 2025
あけましておめでとうございます🌄
新プロジェクト始動が発表されている「デート・ア・ライブ」を、本年もどうぞよろしくお願いします💕#date_a_live pic.twitter.com/qXfy4bZHap
🎍Happy New Year🎍
Happy New Year!🌄
We look forward to your continued support of Date A Live this year as well, which has announced the launch of a new project!💕
Posuka Demizu (Beyblade X)
Dream Jumbo Girl
あけましておめでとうございます！— 『ドリーム⭐︎ジャンボ⭐︎ガール』(ヒロユキ先生作品)公式 (@hiroyuki_comic) December 31, 2025
今年も『ドリーム☆ジャンボ☆ガール』を
よろしくお願いいたします💸 pic.twitter.com/5t1CK5btok
Happy New Year!
We hope you will continue to support Dream☆Jumbo☆Girl this year.💸
Tsubasa Fukuchi (Parashoppers)
Haikyu!!
Jujutsu Kaisen
Yōsuke Kaneda (The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch)
新年あけましておめでとうございます🎍— 金田陽介 (@yousukekaneda) January 1, 2026
2026年は黒猫と魔女の教室のアニメが始まります！原作共々盛り上げて行きますので、一緒に楽しんで貰えれば幸いです✨🐈⬛今年も何卒よろしくお願いします〜 pic.twitter.com/3TZ4TKKCQu
Happy New Year!🎍
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime will premiere in 2026! I'll be working hard to promote both the anime and my work, so I hope you'll enjoy it with me! ✨🐈⬛ I look forward to your continued support this year!
Yuki Kodama (Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale)
Seira Minami (The Rising of The Shield Hero illustrator)
🎍あけましておめでとうございます🎍— 弥南せいら Seira Minami (@liberation_zone) December 31, 2025
今年も『盾の勇者の成り上がり』をよろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/u9JbcN30ph
Happy New Year.🎍
I hope for your continued support of The Rising of The Shield Hero this year!
Mitomo Sasako (Danganronpa Gaiden: Killer Killer)
Star Ocean
Takico Kirishiki (Hana no Akuta)
🌅𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞🎍— 桐式トキコ♦️10/3〜PUS in虎之穴台北店 (@krsk_info) January 1, 2026
あけましておめでとうございます！
今年は私自身楽しみな企画や新しい挑戦もある年なので、皆様にも楽しんで頂けたら嬉しいです！相変わらずマイペースかとは思いますが今年も宜しくお願いいたします꙳✧˖°
絵は初日の出と今から寝る椿加 pic.twitter.com/oUTxjTX06w
🌅𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞🎍
Happy New Year!
This year holds exciting projects and new challenges for me, so I hope you all enjoy them too! I'll likely keep doing things at my own pace, but I look forward to another great year with you all! ꙳✧˖°
The illustrations is of the first sunrise of the year and Tsubaka about to go to bed.
Tales of the Tendo Family
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
/／— 「お隣の天使様にいつの間にか駄目人間にされていた件」公式 (@tenshisama_GA) January 1, 2026
🎍あけましておめでとうございます🎉
\＼
2026年はTVアニメ第2期も放送開始です。
今年もよろしくお願いします！#お隣の天使様 pic.twitter.com/MtyotRNtGA
">/／
🎍Happy New Year🎉
\＼
The anime's second season will begin airing in 2026.
We look forward to your continued support this year!
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━┓— 黒猫と魔女の教室公式【TVアニメ化決定&最新13巻12月9日発売】 (@witch_classroom) January 1, 2026
🎍あけまして
おめでとうございます🐲
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
2026年4月より
CBC/TBS系全国28局ネット「アガルアニメ」枠（日曜夜11時30分～）にて放送開始！
今年もよろしくお願いします✨
TVアニメ『#黒猫と魔女の教室』 #猫魔女 pic.twitter.com/hS8VbqHZXy
The Rising of The Shield Hero
◥◣🛡HAPPY NEW YEAR🛡◢◤— TVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり』@Season 4 2025年7月9日(水)放送開始！ (@shieldheroanime) December 31, 2025
昨年はTVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり Season 4』ご視聴ありがとうございました。
2026年も、応援の程何卒よろしくお願いいたします。
制作が決定しているTVアニメSeason 5 ＆グローバルゲームプロジェクトも引き続きお楽しみに✨#shieldhero#盾の勇者の成り上がり pic.twitter.com/YGwgzlBwfs
◥◣🛡HAPPY NEW YEAR🛡◢◤
Thank you for watching The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 last year.
We sincerely appreciate your continued support in 2026.
Please stay tuned for Season 5 and the global game project, in production now!✨
Hari Tokeino (Gakuen Babysitters)
January 1, 2026
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!