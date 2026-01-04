Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XV

Featuring Jujutsu Kaisen, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Haikyu!!, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Avu-chan, Ken Akamatsu, Posuka Demizu, & more!

2026 is just getting started and the Japanese three-day New Year's holiday is coming to a close. And while there are more New Year's greetings to see, this is the last part of our round up of New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world 2026.

Aiya Kyu (The Rising of the Shield Hero (manga)

aiya_kyu_new_years_2026
©藍屋球

Ken Akamatsu

Happy New Year.
I look forward to your continued support this year.🎍

Avu-chan (Queen Bee)

Happy New Year！
I look forward to you continued support this year.💙

Date A Live

🎍Happy New Year🎍
Happy New Year!🌄
We look forward to your continued support of Date A Live this year as well, which has announced the launch of a new project!💕

Posuka Demizu (Beyblade X)

demizu_posuka_02_new_years_2026
©出水ぽすか

Dream Jumbo Girl

Happy New Year!
We hope you will continue to support Dream☆Jumbo☆Girl this year.💸

Tsubasa Fukuchi (Parashoppers)

fukuchi_tsubasa_new_years_2026
©福地翼

Haikyu!!

haikyuu_new_years_2026
©「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会 ©古舘春一／集英社

Jujutsu Kaisen

jujutsu_new_years_2026
©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 ©Sumzap, Inc.／TOHO CO., LTD.

Yōsuke Kaneda (The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch)

Happy New Year!🎍
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime will premiere in 2026! I'll be working hard to promote both the anime and my work, so I hope you'll enjoy it with me! ✨🐈‍⬛ I look forward to your continued support this year!

Yuki Kodama (Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale)

kodama_yuki_new_years_2026
©小玉ユキ

Seira Minami (The Rising of The Shield Hero illustrator)

Happy New Year.🎍
I hope for your continued support of The Rising of The Shield Hero this year!

Mitomo Sasako (Danganronpa Gaiden: Killer Killer)

sasako_mitomo_new_years_2026
©笹子みとも

Star Ocean

star_ocean_new_years_2026
© SQUARE ENIX

Takico Kirishiki (Hana no Akuta)

🌅𝙃𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙔 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞🎍
Happy New Year!
This year holds exciting projects and new challenges for me, so I hope you all enjoy them too! I'll likely keep doing things at my own pace, but I look forward to another great year with you all! ꙳✧˖°
The illustrations is of the first sunrise of the year and Tsubaka about to go to bed.

Tales of the Tendo Family

tendo_family_new_years_2026
©斎藤けん

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

">/／
　🎍Happy New Year🎉
\＼
The anime's second season will begin airing in 2026.
We look forward to your continued support this year!

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch

The Rising of The Shield Hero

◥◣🛡HAPPY NEW YEAR🛡◢◤
Thank you for watching The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 last year.
We sincerely appreciate your continued support in 2026.
Please stay tuned for Season 5 and the global game project, in production now!✨

Hari Tokeino (Gakuen Babysitters)

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part XIV
