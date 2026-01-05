News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's November Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga including One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Kagurabachi, Steel Ball Run, more make list
The 28th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for November.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #2 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 110
- #3 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 19
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #5 — Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi volume 5
- #7 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 4
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #9 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #10 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #11 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #12 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #13 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 18
- #14 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #15 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 1
- #16 — Ai Yazawa's NANA 25th Anniversary Edition volume 1
- #17 — Natsu Hyūga, Itsuki Nanao, and Nekokurage's The Apothecary Diaries volume 1
- #18 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #19 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 27
- #20 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 6
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)