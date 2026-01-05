News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's November Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.

posted on by Adriana Hazra
19 manga including One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Kagurabachi, Steel Ball Run, more make list

Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
The 28th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for November.

This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

