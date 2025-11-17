News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on Bookscan's October Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga including Dandadan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, The Summer Hikaru Died, Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection, more manga make list
The 19th volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for October.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 19
- #2 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 15
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 42
- #6 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 6
- #7 — Junji Ito's Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection
- #8 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #11 — Ai Yazawa's Nana 25th Anniversary Edition volume 1
- #12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 42 (B&N Edition)
- #13 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #14 — Natsu Hyūga, Itsuki Nanao, and Nekokurage's The Apothecary Diaries volume 14
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #16 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 27
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #18 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man box set (containing volumes 1-11)
- #19 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 3
- #20 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 14
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)