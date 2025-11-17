1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Is 1st Japanese Film Ever to Top 100 Billion Yen Globally

Akaza Returns sells 89 million tickets globally, 26 million tickets in Japan alone

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of Sunday, November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

The film sold 26,045,587 tickets for 37,927,589,200 yen (about US$244 million) after 122 days in just Japan.

The film opened in China on Friday, and it earned 373 million RMB (about US$52.53 million) in its first three days in China. The film's IMAX screenings in the country earned the equivalent of US$12.3 million, becoming the highest-earning and selling IMAX opening for a Japanese film in China. China's Ne Zha 2 is the only animated film with a higher IMAX opening in the country.

The film opened in Japan on July 18. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. It also became the highest-grossing comic book film of the year worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

Haruo Sotozaki is directing the anime trilogy at ufotable , and ufotable is also credited for the screenplays. Aimer performed the song "Taiyō ga Noboranai Sekai" ("A World Where the Sun Never Rises"), and LiSA performed the song "Zankoku no Yoru ni Kagayake" ("Shine in the Cruel Night").

Source: Oricon