Champignon Witch TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of the Tachibana Higuchi 's Champignon no Majo ( Champignon Witch ) manga revealed more cast members and the theme song artists on Monday.

The new cast includes (from left to right in above image):

Singer ROSU performs the opening theme song "Maho Tsukai no Nikki" (Magician's Diary), and Ms.OOJA performs the ending theme song "Kimi wa" (You Are).

Image via Champignon Witch anime's website ©樋口橘・白泉社／「シャンピニオンの魔女」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January on TBS and other channels.

The anime stars:

Haruka Shiraishi as Luna

as Luna Yuki Sakakihara as Lize

Yōsuke Kubo ( Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools , Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi ) is directing the anime. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , Buddy Daddies , School Babysitters ) is in charge of the series scripts. Miki Matsumoto ( Angels of Death , Summer Time Rendering ) is designing the characters. Typhoon Graphics and Qzil.la are in charge of animation production.

Higuchi launched the manga on Hakusensha 's Manga Park app in October 2019. Hakusensha published the sixth compiled book volume in December 2024.

Higuchi ended her long-running Gakuen Alice manga in The Hana to Yume in 2013. Tokyopop published 16 volumes of the manga before the company shut down in 2011. The company also published four volumes of Higuchi's earlier Portrait of M & N manga.

Gakuen Alice inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2004-2005. Right Stuf released the series on DVD in North America.