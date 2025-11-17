Young King Ours GH Magazine Ends, With Manga Moving to New Site

New website COMIC Y-OURs launches in January 2026

The January 2026 issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH magazine announced on Monday that the magazine will cease publication, with the January 2026 issue being the magazine's last issue. The manga in the magazine will gradually move to a planned new website titled COMIC Y-OURs that will launch on January 13. The first manga to move to the site will be Michiro Ueyama 's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san .

The statement by the magazine's editorial staff frames the magazine's ending as a "graduation" from print publishing that is intended to match current trends. To that end, despite being the last issue, the magazine launched two new manga in the final issue, including Natsumi Ouchi 's Cherry×Cherry , and Yukari Koala's Magical Agent . Sumihito Itami and Satoshi Arai also published a one-shot titled "Ike! Occult Kenkyūbu" (Go! Occult Research Club).

Hosana Tanaka 's Megami no Ko manga ended with the magazine's final issue. Tanaka launched the manga in Young King Ours GH in November 2023 (the manga had the initial tentative title of Megami no Aether ). Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2024.

Shonengahosha launched the magazine under the name Monthly Young King in October 2006. The magazine was renamed to its current name in August 2013. Notable manga that the magazine has run include Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san , Ishida to Asakura , Soul Liquid Chambers , Eden (adaptation of the Netflix original anime), Galaxy Delivery Starlight Express , Marusei , Oku-san , Punipuni to Sarasara , and Rasenbana .

