Let's Go Karaoke! Sequel Fami-res Iko. Manga Ends in February

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine announced on Wednesday Yama Wayama 's sequel Fami-res Iko. (Let's Go to a Family Restaurant) manga will end in the second volume on March 12. The manga will end serialization in the magazine's March 2026 issue on February 12.

Wayama launched the sequel to Let's Go Karaoke! in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam in May 2021, publishing it irregularly after a one-shot in November 2020. Kadokawa shipped the first volume in December 2023.

Wayama released the Let's Go Karaoke! manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in one volume in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January 2024 following a delay from 2023.

Yen Press publishes Let's Go Karaoke! in English and describes the story:

Nothing worries Satomi Oka more than the upcoming final choir competition of his middle school career -- right up until he is accosted by a stranger from the shadows who demands, “ Let's Go Karaoke! ” As a yakuza, Kyouji Narita doesn't scare easily, but a terrifying prospect has driven him to seek Satomi's help. The boss is holding a karaoke contest, with the loser forced to get a tattoo to be selected and torturously applied by the boss himself! Oka has been to many vocal rehearsals over the years, but never one-on-one karaoke sessions with a gangster!!

The series inspired a television anime on July 24. The series also received an original episode that follows the day of the yakuza karaoke competition.

Wayama is also known for her Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga. Yen Press has also released Wayama's Captivated, by You manga in English.

