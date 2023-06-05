Live-Action Let's Go Karaoke! Film's Teaser Announces January 2024 Delay

Kadokawa began streaming an early teaser trailer for the live-action film of Yama Wayama 's Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) manga on Tuesday. The teaser reveals the film's new January 2024 opening date. The film was previously slated to open this year.

Jun Saitō (left in image above) will play middle school student Satomi Oka, while Gou Ayano will play yakuza member Kyouji Narita.

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the manga on May 24. Yen Press describes the manga:

Nothing worries Satomi Oka more than the upcoming final choir competition of his middle school career—right up until he is accosted by a stranger from the shadows who demands, “Let's go karaoke!” As a yakuza, Kyouji Narita doesn't scare easily, but a terrifying prospect has driven him to seek Satomi's help. The boss is holding a karaoke contest, with the loser forced to get a tattoo to be selected and torturously applied by the boss himself! Oka has been to many vocal rehearsals over the years, but never one-on-one karaoke sessions with a gangster!!

Wayama released the manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. The manga has 500,000 copies in circulation.

Source: Kadokawa 's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





