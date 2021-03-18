Full 14th Manga Taisho Awards' Points Revealed

The executive committee for the 14th Manga Taisho awards announced the full points breakdown for the awards on Tuesday during the award ceremony. Weekly Shonen Sunday had revealed on Monday that Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga won this year's award.

Viz Media announced its license of the manga last month, and it describes the series:

For immortal elf Frieren, the adventures are over. Now a new adventure begins: figuring out what to do with the rest of her life!

The company will begin releasing the manga in English this fall.

Yamada and Abe launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. Shogakukan released the fourth volume on Wednesday . The manga is also nominated for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year.

Abe drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:

Unlike many other manga prizes that are chosen by the editors of the manga publishers themselves, the Manga Taisho nominating committee is mostly composed of the bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga sections. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

This year's nominating committee consisted of 95 individuals, who selected from 216 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2020 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity. The committee nominated 10 works this year.

Manga Taisho 2021 Final Results

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe

91 points

Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-

Uoto

67 points

Karaoke Iko!

Yama Wayama

64 points

Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru

Rettō Tajima

60 points

Oshi no Ko

Aka Akasaka , Mengo Yokoyari

49 points

Kaiju No. 8

Naoya Matsumoto

58 points

Onna no Sono no Hoshi

Yama Wayama

57 points

BL Metamorphosis

Kaori Tsurutani

48 points

Kowloon Generic Romance

Jun Mayuzuki

46 points

SPY×FAMILY

Tatsuya Endō

38 points



