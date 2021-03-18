News
Full 14th Manga Taisho Awards' Points Revealed
The executive committee for the 14th Manga Taisho awards announced the full points breakdown for the awards on Tuesday during the award ceremony. Weekly Shonen Sunday had revealed on Monday that Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga won this year's award.
Viz Media announced its license of the manga last month, and it describes the series:
For immortal elf Frieren, the adventures are over. Now a new adventure begins: figuring out what to do with the rest of her life!
The company will begin releasing the manga in English this fall.
Yamada and Abe launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. Shogakukan released the fourth volume on Wednesday. The manga is also nominated for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year.
Abe drew an illustration to commemorate the award.
Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Unlike many other manga prizes that are chosen by the editors of the manga publishers themselves, the Manga Taisho nominating committee is mostly composed of the bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga sections. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
This year's nominating committee consisted of 95 individuals, who selected from 216 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2020 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity. The committee nominated 10 works this year.
Manga Taisho 2021 Final Results
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe
91 points
Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-
Uoto
67 points
Karaoke Iko!
Yama Wayama
64 points
Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru
Rettō Tajima
60 points
Oshi no Ko
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
49 points
Kaiju No. 8
Naoya Matsumoto
58 points
Onna no Sono no Hoshi
Yama Wayama
57 points
BL Metamorphosis
Kaori Tsurutani
48 points
Kowloon Generic Romance
Jun Mayuzuki
46 points
SPY×FAMILY
Tatsuya Endō
38 points
