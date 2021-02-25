Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Promised Neverland Nominated for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize

The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the nine nominees for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Friday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka ( Astro Boy / Mighty Atom , Kimba the White Lion / Jungle Emperor , Phoenix , Black Jack ) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.

I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die ( Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai )

Umi Shiina

Kodansha

Licensed by Kodansha Comics



Kashikokute Yūki Aru Kodomo (Children With Brains and Courage)

Miki Yamamoto

LEED Publishing



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Koyoharu Gotouge

Shueisha

Licensed by Viz



Jujutsu Kaisen

Gege Akutami

Shueisha

Licensed by Viz



Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren)

Story: Kanehito Yamada, Art: Tsukasa Abe

Shogakukan

Licensed by Viz



Bara wa Shulaba de Umareru [70 Nendai Shōjo Manga Assistant] Funtōki (A Rose Born in Shulaba: The Work Log of a '70s Shōjo Manga Assistant)

Nami Sasō

East Press Comics



Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise (Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica)

Kazuyoshi Takeda

Hakusensha



The Promised Neverland

Kaiu Shirai , Posuka Demizu

Shueisha

Licensed by Viz



Land

Kazumi Yamashita

Tokuma Shoten



This year's judging committee – manga creator Osamu Akimoto , author Kazuki Sakuraba , manga creator Machiko Satonaka , entertainer Minami Takahashi, writer and Tohoku University of Art and Design instructor Yukiko Tomiyama, professor and scholar Shōhei Chūjō, manga critic Nobunaga Minami, comedian and manga creator Taro Yabe , Asahi Shimbun executive office and editor Katsu Tsunoda, and Asahi Shimbun Tokyo office's Culture and Life section head Tomoko Kochi – selected the nominees from titles recommended by specialists and bookstore employees. To be eligible, the manga had to have had a compiled volume published in 2020.

Last year, eight titles were nominated, and Kan Takahama 's Nyx no Lantern won the Grand Prize. Rettō Tajima 's Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru won the New Creator prize, and Yama Wayama's Muchū sa, Kimi ni won the Short Work Prize.

Source: Asahi Shimbun