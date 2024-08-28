Kagurabachi Tops Print Category, Girl Meets Rock! Wins in Web Category of Next Manga Awards 2024

Kamome Maruyono's I Love Dokagui! Mochizuki-san is the inaugural winner of the new Nichirei Prize

'smanga took first place in the Print Manga category, andand'smanga won the top prize in the Web Manga category of the Next Manga Awards 2024 (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō).

Kagurabachi runs in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media will publish the manga in English this fall. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus are releasing the manga digitally in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!

hiroja and Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia ) took second place in the Print Manga category, and Miyu Morishita's Tsumiki Ogami & the Strange Everyday Life. ranked at third. Both manga are currently unlicensed in English.

The Print Manga category's top 10 series are:

Girl Meets Rock!

Kuwahali

Tetsuo Ideuchi

Vtuber Kusamura Shigemi

In the Web Manga category,byandtook the top prize, followed byby, andby Sakamegane.

Girl Meets Rock! currently runs on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The manga was previously available in English on MANGA Plus , but it is currently delisted.

RuriDragon by Masaoki Shindō also currently runs on the Shonen Jump+ website. Viz Media licensed the manga, and is slated for release in spring 2025. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

The story of a young dragon girl being lazy, doing her best...and being lazy again. A new series begins!

Sakamegane launched the Vtuber Kusamura Shigemi manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on November 26. Nico Nico Seiga website also publishes the manga.

The Web Manga category's top 10 series are:

Next Manga Awards 2024 also bestowed the "Global Special Prize" to English and Chinese editions of manga series. My Girlfriend's Not Here Today by Kiyoko Iwami won in the English category. Seven Seas released the manga's first volume in English on May 21. Seven Seas describes the story:

In this salacious yuri/Girls' Love tale by the creator of Transparent Light Blue , one young woman becomes trapped in a cycle of blackmail and infidelity. Pent up and tired of her apathetic girlfriend, Asahina Yuni turns to an anonymous online account to let it all out. It's just another day of doomscrolling after class when Asahina gets swept away in conversation with the beautiful, outgoing Taki. When Taki turns out to be following Asahina's private account, it's cute…right? Taki would never blackmail Asahina…right? With every new lie, the web of secrets and erotic desire grows ever-tighter!

Samurai in Another World by Keigo Saitō won the Traditional Chinese Edition of the "Global Special Prize."

The U-NEXT Prizes went to Fall in Love, You False Angels by Koko Uzuki for the Print Manga category, and to Gals casually say incredible things. -The daily life of Paranormal High School- ( Shiretto Sugee koto Itteru Gal. -Shiritsu Paranormal no Kōkō no Nichijō- ) by Taichi Matsuura ( Plott ) and Otsuji for the Web Manga category.

This year, Next Manga Awards introduced the "Nichirei Prize," and Kamome Maruyono's I Love Dokagui! Mochizuki-san manga is the inaugural winner in the new category. The new category is sponsored by Japanese company Nichirei Foods, with its desire to support manga artists and fans. The "Nichirei Prize" was established with the intention of awarding a manga story that readers can enjoy while eating Nichirei frozen food products.

This year's nominees were chosen from 8,212 fan submissions and a total of 522,257 votes were cast for both the Print Manga and Web Manga categories. Voting started from June 21 until July 8.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global website is currently holding the "Next Manga Awards Hall of Fame" campaign, where readers can get up to 30 percent point-back on Next Manga Awards past winners and 2024 nominees. The campaign will run until September 15 at 02:59 a.m. EDT.

Last year's winners included Muchimaro 's Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ( There is also a hole in the student organization! ) (print) and Sumiko Arai 's The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All (web). Past winners include Medalist , Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You , Kaiju No. 8 , Oshi no Ko , Undead Unluck , SPY x FAMILY , and Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii .

