How would you rate episode 12 of

Übel Blatt ?

© Etorouji Shiono／SQUARE ENIX・「ユーベルブラット」製作委員会

It's with a mix of relief and profound frustration that I finally say goodbye to Übel Blatt , which ends its run as mired in confusion and baffling narrative and adaptation choices as when it began. Some kind of miracle (or perhaps catastrophe) would be needed for this terrible show to gain a second season, leaving the story likely forever unfinished in animated form. That's probably for the best. Of twenty-three manga volumes, only up until the end of volume seven is covered, and that's with the much maligned-excision of the essential, but potentially problematic, volume zero.

For those who bothered to finish watching it, Übel Blatt will be remembered as a crushing disappointment, while the overwhelming weight of utter indifference will erase its existence from the memories of everyone else. This finale does little to change my jaundiced opinion of the series. Despite an admittedly excellent opening fight between Köinzell and slave knight Ichfeis, the rest of the episode plummets back into the abyss of tonal mismatch, abysmal presentation, and garbled storytelling that afflicts the rest of the show.

I've continually harped on about Übel Blatt 's garbage-tier action animation, but it seems they must have sacrificed the resources of all previous installments in order to make the climactic fight between Köinzell and Ichfeis at least fairly presentable. It's all too little, too late, though. Few viewers have persevered through all preceding eleven turgid, poorly-made episodes to reach this example of tragically wasted effort.

The rest of the episode introduces a bizarre new sewer monster subplot that seems completely divorced from the rest of the show, as a remnant of Batterygrave Barestar's forces attempt to use the “monster” to seize power… somehow. The whole thing is so completely dumb, with comedy characters and idiotic pratfalls erasing any gravitas generated by Köinzell's previous battle. That the identity of the “monster” turns out to be a newly be-tentacled Geranpen (not as dead as previously thought) is certainly a plot development of all time.

At least lady Elsaria continues to be fun, for the few scenes she receives, punching an officious military commander, and confirming her conviction as a servant of the people. Köinzell's subtle rejection of the citizen's hero-worship is a nice touch, too. While Köinzell buggers off at the end without saying goodbye, as he seems predisposed to do (at least with newly fairy-powered, still unclothed Aht in tow this time), for some reason that completely escapes me, Peepi (also still unclothed), Geranpen, and Elsaria all decide to team up to travel together. Perhaps the manga explains this better? There seems to be very little holding them together, they don't know each other, as far as I can see this scene is the first time any of them have met. Whatever. I'm past caring now.

Übel Blatt has been the worst show I've had the misfortune to watch in a long time, and I only finished it because of my review-writing obligations. For those of you who joined me on this journey into frustration and existential ennui, I'm so sorry for your loss. Almost anything else would have been a better use of your precious life. Perhaps we all need to make better choices in future.

Rating:

Übel Blatt

<prev Episodes 1-2 Episode 3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7 Episode 8 Episode 9 Episode 10 Episode 11 Episode 12